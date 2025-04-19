Photo contest to benefit Lusscroft Farm

Residents may enter a benefit photography contest at Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage.

All skill levels are welcome. First-place winners will receive cash prizes.

The deadline for entries is May 17.

All entries and winners will be on display at the Lusscroft Spring Fling event on June 7.

Entry forms and rules are online at Lusscroft.org

The contest is presented by the Heritage and Agriculture Association in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Protection/Division of Parks and Forestry.

For information, send email to lusscroftfarm@gmail.com or call 973-288-2760.