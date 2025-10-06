x
Photos: Firemen’s Inspection Day & Parade

Montague /
| 06 Oct 2025 | 03:34
    <b>The annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day &amp; Parade is hosted by Montague Township Fire &amp; Rescue on Saturday, Oct. 4. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>ID2 Members of the Montague Volunteer Fire Department march in the parade.</b>
    <b>ID3 Residents watch the parade of about 26 fire departments from throughout Sussex County.</b>
    <b>ID4 Sussex County Sheriff Mike Strada, left, with Dave Coss, chief of the Montague Volunteer Fire Department and grand marshal of the annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day &amp; Parade.</b>
    <b>ID5 Trophies are loaded in a truck before the parade.</b>
    <b>ID6 Members of the Allamuchy Fire Department march in the parade.</b>
    <b>State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, R-24, rides in the parade.</b>
    <b>State Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-24, rides in the parade.</b>
    <b>Members of the Montague Volunteer Fire Department.</b>
