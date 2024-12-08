Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 08 Dec 2024 | 11:57
People shop at the German Christmas Market of New Jersey on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The German Christmas Market of New Jersey is a nonprofit foundation that raises funds to distribute back into the community.
Since 2003, the foundation has donated a total of $620,000 to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
The German Christmas Market is open Dec. 6-8.
A Zebu, a species native to India, is among the animals on display.
A model train display.
David, Kate, Sarah and Luke Gillespie of Denville.
Tamer, Jennifer and Clara Mahfouz of Sparta.
Ashlyn Wesolowski of Wantage.
Jennifer Ferrie of Chatham.
Maeve Cochran of Roseland.
Lindsey, Charlotte, Mikey and Michael Mertz of Bergenfield.
Linda Pietrzak and Luann Phillips of Middletown, N.Y.
Dede Benson and Alicia Batko of Montague.
A Zebu, a species native to India, is among the animals on display.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Augusta
2
German Christmas Market of New Jersey
3
maria kovic
4
Sussex County Fairgrounds
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED