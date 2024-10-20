Home
x
Photos: Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 20 Oct 2024 | 11:25
JP Dillman of Milford, Pa., among figures at the Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival
was organized by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.
(Photos by Maria Kovic)
Kinsley Shadduck and Callan Mantia, both of Newton.
Gavin McGuire of Sparta.
Myla Palazzolo of Hampton Township and Adriana and Isabella Puccio of Stillwater.
Mario and Susanna Strafing of Byram.
Lucas and Nyvia Rodriguez of Sparta.
Sloane Katz of Wayne.
Billy, Colton and Amanda Laird of Unionville, N.Y.
Heidi Robak and Jessica Reitz, both of Pequannock.
Rinesa Gerbeshi, Brandie DiCarlo and Aurora Gerbeshi, all of Wantage.
Augusta
haunted harvest food truck festival
maria kovic
Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council
Sussex County Fairgrounds
