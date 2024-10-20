x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival

Augusta /
| 20 Oct 2024 | 11:25
    <b>JP Dillman of Milford, Pa., among figures at the Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    JP Dillman of Milford, Pa., among figures at the Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>The Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival </b> was organized by the Sussex County Arts &amp; Heritage Council. <b>(Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    The Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival was organized by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Photos: Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival
    <b>Kinsley Shadduck and Callan Mantia, both of Newton.</b>
    Kinsley Shadduck and Callan Mantia, both of Newton.
    <b>Gavin McGuire of Sparta.</b>
    Gavin McGuire of Sparta.
    <b>Myla Palazzolo of Hampton Township and Adriana and Isabella Puccio of Stillwater.</b>
    Myla Palazzolo of Hampton Township and Adriana and Isabella Puccio of Stillwater.
    <b>Mario and Susanna Strafing of Byram.</b>
    Mario and Susanna Strafing of Byram.
    <b> Lucas and Nyvia Rodriguez of Sparta.</b>
    Lucas and Nyvia Rodriguez of Sparta.
    <b>Sloane Katz of Wayne.</b>
    Sloane Katz of Wayne.
    <b>Billy, Colton and Amanda Laird of Unionville, N.Y.</b>
    Billy, Colton and Amanda Laird of Unionville, N.Y.
    <b> Heidi Robak and Jessica Reitz, both of Pequannock.</b>
    Heidi Robak and Jessica Reitz, both of Pequannock.
    <b>Rinesa Gerbeshi, Brandie DiCarlo and Aurora Gerbeshi, all of Wantage.</b>
    Rinesa Gerbeshi, Brandie DiCarlo and Aurora Gerbeshi, all of Wantage.
    Photos: Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival
    Photos: Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival