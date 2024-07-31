x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon

Sparta /
| 31 Jul 2024 | 06:24
    Swimmers begin the first leg of Pass It Along’s Triathlon on Saturday, July 27 at Lake Mohawk in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Swimmers begin the first leg of Pass It Along’s Triathlon on Saturday, July 27 at Lake Mohawk in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Swimmers begin the first leg of Pass It Along’s Triathlon on Saturday, July 27 at Lake Mohawk in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Swimmers begin the first leg of Pass It Along’s Triathlon on Saturday, July 27 at Lake Mohawk in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    A man cheers on a cyclist in the second leg of the triathlon.
    A man cheers on a cyclist in the second leg of the triathlon.
    Runners in the third leg of the triathlon.
    Runners in the third leg of the triathlon.
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon
    Photos: Pass It Along’s Triathlon