Project Help golf outing is today

Project Help is hosting its first golf outing “Teeing up for Veterans” on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Black Bear Golf Club in Franklin.

There will be an 18-hole four-person scramble, box lunch, dinner, open bar, games and giveaways.

The cost is $225 for an individual and $850 for a foursome.

Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with a modified shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a silent auction, open bar, buffet dinner and awards presentation.

Project Help is a grassroots organization that helps veterans with food, shelter and other needs.

For information, call founder Sandra Mitchell at 973-875-2068.