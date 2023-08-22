Project Help looks to expand toy, coat drive

Project Help, a nonprofit organization in Sussex, is looking for businesses to join its annual toy and winter coat drive to help the families of veterans.

Most of the toys are delivered to the Veterans Administration Medical Center at Lyons along with the winter coats and other winter gear. They also go to local organizations that help veterans.

Businesses interested in helping should ask employees and customers to donate unwrapped gifts for boys and girls up to age 16. Project Help volunteers will pick them up or they may be delivered to the organization’s bus.

Monetary donations also are welcome.

For information, contact Sandy Mitchell, founder and executive director of Project Help, at 973-875-2068 or Sandy@ProjectHelp.us

“I hope you will say yes and make the kids happy but also make the parents proud to be able to give their kids a toy for perhaps the first time in a long time,” Mitchell said.