‘Rent’ onstage through today

Drama Geek Studios presents the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent” starting Friday, July 18.

Performances continue through Sunday, July 27 at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

Set in New York City’s East Village in the early 1990s, “Rent” follows a group of young artists and friends navigating life during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

“This show holds such a special place in my heart that choosing to do it again, albeit 10 years later, was a no brainer,” said Joshua Reed, the director and producer. “This cast and crew have taken this experience from special to extraordinary and brought Jonathan Larson’s story to life.”

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets cost $22 for adults and $17 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at ticketleap.events/events/dramageekstudios

“Rent” contains mature themes and language and may not be suitable for all audiences. Parental discretion is advised.