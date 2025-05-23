Rodeo today at Green Valley Farms

The annual professional rodeo is set for Saturday, May 24 at Green Valley Farms, 997 Route 23, Wantage.

The gates open at 11 a.m. and the BBQ will be available then.

There will be a Kids Rodeo at 12:30 p.m. and the pro rodeo begins at 2 p.m.

More than 20 crafters and vendors will be there, and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Advance tickets cost $18 for those age 13 and older and $16 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

To purchase tickets, go online to rodeoticket.com/rodeos/green-valley-farms-pro-rodeo/2025/tickets

Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. No coolers or pets are permitted.

The event is rain or shine.