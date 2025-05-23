x
Rodeo today at Green Valley Farms

WANTAGE. There will be a Kids Rodeo at 12:30 p.m. and the pro rodeo begins at 2 p.m.

| 23 May 2025 | 11:34
    Brayden Mahon of Lake Luzerne, N.Y., jumps from his horse onto a steer during the steer wrestling contest during the pro rodeo last year at Green Valley Farms in Wantage. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Spectators watch a rider on a bucking horse during the saddle bronc riding contest.
    A bull tries to get a rider off of his back during the bull riding contest.
    A rider is thrown from a horse during the saddle bronc riding contest.
    Rodeo competitor Brittany Hill maneuvers her horse during the barrel race contest. Hill is a graduate of High Point Regional High School, where she was a standout basketball player.
    A rider loses his hat but not his grip during the saddle bronc riding competition.
    Rodeo clown Scotty Too Hotty hangs on for dear life in the bull riding contest.
    Teammates Morgan Anderson and Shawn Quinn in action during the team roping contest.
    A display of brawn and beauty during the saddle bronc riding contest.
    Rodeo competitor Tyler Zebrovious of Fredonia, Pa., aims his lasso during the tie-down contest.
    The Stars and Stripes is paraded proudly in the arena.
    A rider leans back during the saddle bronc riding competition.
    A rider is in for a rough ride during the bull riding contest.
    A rodeo competitor holds on tight during the saddle bronc riding contest.
    Spectators watch a rider on a bucking horse during the saddle bronc riding contest.
    Rodeo clown Scotty Too Hotty jumps over two cowboys during a motorcycle stunt.
    A cowboy endures a bumpy ride during the saddle bronc riding contest.
    Rodeo competitor Emily Kenthack of Califon rides her horse during the barrel race contest.
    Rodeo competitor Autumn Weiss of Rockaway rides her horse during the barrel race contest.
    Rodeo competitor Bobbie Jo Griswold of Lake Luzerne, N.Y., maneuvers her horse during the barrel race contest.
    Rodeo competitor Maddy Helm of Eagleville, Tenn., rides her horse during the barrel race event.
The annual professional rodeo is set for Saturday, May 24 at Green Valley Farms, 997 Route 23, Wantage.

The gates open at 11 a.m. and the BBQ will be available then.

There will be a Kids Rodeo at 12:30 p.m. and the pro rodeo begins at 2 p.m.

More than 20 crafters and vendors will be there, and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Advance tickets cost $18 for those age 13 and older and $16 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

To purchase tickets, go online to rodeoticket.com/rodeos/green-valley-farms-pro-rodeo/2025/tickets

Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. No coolers or pets are permitted.

The event is rain or shine.