Route 287 lanes closed

Lanes were closed in two locations on Route 287 because of emergency road repairs in Riverdale and Montville on Tuesday, June 24.

In both locations, the expansion of bridge joints caused the concrete roadway to buckle, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

The right lane on Route 287 southbound at mile post 52.6, which is south of Route 23 in Riverdale, is closed. The left and center lane remain open.

The left and center lanes on Route 287 southbound at mile post 49.3, which is after the Brook Valley Road Bridge over the highway in Montville, are closed. The right lane and shoulder are open, with traffic using the shoulder as a travel lane.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, all lanes on Route 287 southbound were closed near mile post 49.3.

DOT crews were able to make temporary repairs to reopen the right lane and shoulder at about 4:30 p.m.

Crews will continue to make repairs to the damaged road. It was unclear how long repairs would take.

Drivers were advised to use caution, slow down, move over and expect delays.

Route 80 reopens

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy on June 19 announced the full re-opening of Route 80 after it was closed for construction for nearly four months after sinkholes opened in and near the highway.

All three lanes on Route 80 eastbound were expected to reopen June 21, four days ahead of schedule in Wharton, Morris County.

All lanes on Route 80 westbound reopened June 14, 11 days earlier than anticipated.

“I am thrilled to see all lanes of I-80 open safely this weekend so we can ensure that New Jerseyans can get to where they need to go efficiently and safely,” Murphy said. “Importantly, I want to thank the thousands of New Jerseyans who have been impacted by these sinkholes for their patience as we worked to secure this roadway.

“The repairs are permanent, and I am confident that the highway is now stronger and safer than it was before the first sinkhole developed. The engineering and magnitude of work that went into stabilizing and strengthening this road for decades to come is truly remarkable.”

In late December, a sinkhole developed along the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 80, leading to a four-day closure for repairs.

In early February, another road closure on the eastbound lanes was necessary after a “depression” appeared in the middle of the road near the initial sinkhole site.

Subsequent investigations uncovered a “void” beneath the eastbound lanes, further complicating repair efforts.

On March 19, a third sinkhole opened in the median, causing the closure of the westbound lanes.