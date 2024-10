Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will host its annual Fall Open House from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Performing Arts Center.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with faculty members who will answer questions about areas of study and careers.

They also may talk to SCCC staff about the college’s academic support services and to financial aid experts about their financial needs.

A tour of the 167-acre campus will be available.