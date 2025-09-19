Service Corps seeks high school students

Pass it Along’s Service Corps is a free program for high school students, designed to inspire self-discovery and a spirit of volunteerism.

Teens gather every Monday evening to plan and carry out meaningful service projects. Along the way, they build teamwork, strengthen life and leadership skills, and discover their power to make a difference in the world.

The application deadline is Saturday, Sept. 27.

In-person interviews will take place Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Pass it Along office at the Shoppes at Lafayette. Online interviews be Wednesday, Oct. 1.

For information and to apply, send email to servicecorps@passitalong.org, call 973-726-9777 or go online to passitalong.org