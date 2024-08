The Sussex County Farmers and Crafters Market will feature a concert by the Skylands Dulcimer String Band on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. just inside the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Farmers will be selling fresh vegetables, fruits, honey, free-range eggs, beef and radiant flowers. Crafters offer hand-made soaps, gnomes, hand-painted novelties, knitted and quilted items, and artisan jewelry.