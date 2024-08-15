Smokey Bear Reading Challenge under way

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is participating in the 2024 Smokey Bear Reading Challenge, which continues through Nov. 30.

In celebration of Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday, the SCLS joins libraries nationwide in educating children and families about wildfires and the environment.

The challenge is geared for children ages 4-10, but all ages are welcome.

Parents and caregivers may pick up a Smokey Bear Reading Challenge log at any SCLS branch or download the printable version from SmokeyBear.com

Children are encouraged to read at least three books on wildfire prevention or the environment and earn four badges to complete the challenge. They may bring their completed log to any SCLS branch to receive a special prize.

Special events planned include:

• New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Smokey Bear: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at Dorothy Henry branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon, and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Sussex-Wantage branch, 69 County Road 639, Wantage. Program on fire prevention, campfire safety and the state Forest Fire Service.

• Forest Ecology for Kids: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Franklin branch, 103 Main St. Join Kate Foord, park naturalist at High Point State Park, to discuss forest ecology through interactive stories, games and “please touch” artifacts.

Go online to sussexcountylibrary.org/events for event details and registration.