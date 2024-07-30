Soul, rock, bluegrass - take your pick

Whether you’re looking to enjoy soulful sounds, rock out to classic hits or simply have fun with music bingo, there’s a vibrant mix of entertainment to explore this week in Sussex County.

Friday, Aug. 2

Erin McKenna performs at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Marc Rizzo, known for his work with Ill Niño and Revenge Beast, will showcase his guitar skills at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

At 7 p.m., Bobby Harden, New York City’s soul singing sensation and lead singer of the Original Blues Brothers Band, will perform at Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., as part of the Sparta Summer Concert Series. Harden is renowned for his dynamic performances and has graced prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, sharing the stage with legends, such as Solomon Burke, Eddie Floyd and Lionel Richie.

Also at 7 p.m., local country group the Poor Horsemen will play at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Frankie Goes to Dollywood, playing ’80s bluegrass, returns to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at 8 p.m.

At the same time, Jim Messina will perform at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Known for his roles in Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins & Messina, he will take the stage to tell stories and sing his most famous songs. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

At 9 p.m., karaoke enthusiasts may sing their hearts out at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Beginning at 10 a.m., Dani Zanoni and Dave will perform singer-songwriter tunes at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. South Sparta Ave.

At 6 p.m., Nina Peterson plays her set at the Lafayette House, while Kenny & Gil take the stage at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape.

The Mike Lawlor Banned will bring its energetic rock sound back to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at 7 p.m.

Chris Perelli will deliver an acoustic set at O’Reilly’s at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Enjoy live music on the patio of O’Reilly’s Pub with Brian St. John performing a blend of acoustic covers and originals at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

At 4 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts Action Park for an ’80s dance party experience as part of its Summer Concert Series and Hot Rod Cruise Night, hosted by Danny C.

Sean Henry will play acoustic selections at 5 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape.

Karaoke night returns to Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, hosted by Ray Sikora at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Ladies Night at O’Reilly’s will feature live music by local songsmith Shane Casey.

Thursday, Aug. 8

The Homestead Rest hosts its Open Mic night starting at 6 p.m.. Local talents may sign up starting at 5:30 p.m. to showcase their skills.

Brian Fitzpatrick takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s, performing a blend of originals and covers, including his latest single “Driving You Home” with the Band of Brothers.

Ray DeLear offers an intimate acoustic performance at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood on Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon.

If you’re in the mood to dance, DJ Cool Wave will be spinning a variety of danceable hits at McQ’s Pub starting at 7 p.m.

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow brings its unique mix of Americana, rock and roots-folk to the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

At 8 p.m., O’Reilly’s will host a lively music bingo session, blending the excitement of bingo with popular music hits for a fun and interactive evening.

