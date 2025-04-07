Sounds of Nashville at local venues

Friday, April 11

Ciro Patti kicks off the night with his signature blend of classic rock and soulful covers at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

“A Night of Original Songs,” featuring the Joe Trent Band and Rick Norman & the Lucky 7, begins at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

The Barrelhouse Blues Band make its debut at 7 p.m.at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, bringing gritty grooves and good times.

Also at 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Erik Hein delivers an acoustic performance at Sheridan’s Lodge, 631 Limecrest Road, Newton.

And Gerry Arias serves up his genre-bending solo set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

For fans of tight jams and classic rock, Mile 39 keeps the energy up with a full-band set featuring seasoned players Bill Repasy, Randy Pachella and Earl Hornyak at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Head to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 8 p.m. for an acoustic evening with Jared Jones, who covers songs from the ’50s to today with a unique spin.

If you’re looking to end the night with a sing-along, karaoke starts at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Saturday, April 12

The music kicks off at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, as Rick Barth delivers a laid-back set of acoustic rock and classic covers in the brewery’s cozy taproom.

Mingo Lodge brings the vibe back to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Brick & Brew hosts Charlie and the Sound Machine, an acoustic trio known for its dynamic energy and tight harmonies.

McQ’s Pub hosts the Tennessee Honey Band, a crowd-favorite country group playing everything from modern Nashville hits to ’90s throwbacks, also at 7 p.m.

Catch the Acoustic Wolves, who mix rich vocal harmonies with acoustic guitar, mandolin and violin, at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at the same time.

For something epic, head to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. for Nektar with a special guest, the Paul Bielatowicz Band. Nektar’s legendary progressive rock light show is back and bigger than ever, enhanced with 3D visuals and new material from its upcoming record, “Mission to Mars.” Bielatowicz and his band bring virtuosity and flair, with cameos from rock icons via a multimedia setup.

If you’re still going strong, wind down at O’Reilly’s with an intimate acoustic set by Steve Coombs at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 13

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon show by Brian St. John at Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m. He will deliver a set of acoustic rock, folk and alt favorites - perfect for sipping a beer and soaking up some Sunday vibes.

Wednesday, April 16

Danny C hosts a return of Elvis tribute artist Patrick Perone and rockabilly favorites Fat City Rockers starting at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. Expect a high-energy set full of retro flair and timeless hits.

Head over to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, for a karaoke night hosted by Ray Sikora at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 17

The Homestead Rest hosts its weekly acoustic open mic night. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m.

Krogh’s welcomes Nashville-based folk duo the Traveling Teardrops -Bronwen Fair and Noah G. Fowler - at 6:30 p.m. Their stripped-down, heartwarming sound echoes the likes of Jim Croce and Gordon Lightfoot.

Brick & Brew opens its stage for an open mic night at 7 p.m., inviting local performers to share their songs.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com