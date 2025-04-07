x
Sparta teen dies after battle with cancer

| 07 Apr 2025 | 10:43
    Sparta Middle School student Daniel Bachkhaz was honored at the high school’s Senior Night on Oct. 25. (File photo courtesy of Laura Bachkhaz)
Sparta schools will offer counseling and support to students starting Monday, April 7 after the death of middle school student Daniel Bachkhaz on Friday, April 4, Superintendent Matthew Beck said in a message to the school community Sunday, April 6.

Daniel was diagnosed with cancer in October 2022 at age 11. After a year of chemotherapy and eight surgeries, scans showed that he was cancer-free in the fall of 2023.

In January 2024, doctors found another cancerous tumor in the same spot as the first. It was removed, followed by a month and a half of radiation.

Then last fall, doctors found a tumor on his spine and he underwent 10 days of radiation.

Beck said information about a memorial service would be provided by Daniel’s mother in the coming days.