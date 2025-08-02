State Fair event schedule: Monday

All Day: Local & Friends Day, Horse Show Opening Ceremony and Parade of Breeds (after 6 p.m.) in the Horse Show Area

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: 4H Dairy Goat Show in the Agriculture area

12 p.m.-close: Pay one price $30 wristbands at the Carnival

12 p.m.-close: Rides and games atthe Carnival

12 p.m.-close: Flower Show featuring artistic arrangements and amateur potted plants entries in the Conservatory.

12 p.m.-4 p.m.: Green Day environmental displays and vendors in the Performing Arts Tent

12 p.m.-5 p.m.: 4H Breeding Sheep Show in the Agriculture Area

12:45 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.: Family Favorite Cookie Contest inthe Richards Building

2 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in cage outside the Richards Building

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade in the Agriculture Area

2:00 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

2 p.m.: 4H Market Goat Show in the Agriculture Area

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Goat Story Hour in the Shotwell 4H Building

4 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: 4H Market Swine Showin Barn 4 of the Agriculture Area

4 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in cage outside the Richards Building

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

5:15 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

5:30-9 p.m.: 4H Beef Show in the Agriculture Area

6 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in cage outside the Richards Building

6:30-7:30 p.m.: The Openers Band in the Performing Arts Tent

7 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby (tickets required) in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

8:00 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

8:00 p.m.: Avizenis Band in the Performing Arts Tent

Happening throughout the day:

Roaming the grounds: Oscar the Robot travels the fairgrounds and entertains guests.

The Commerford Petting Zoo: A family-owned and operated petting zoo that also offers pony rides for a small fee.

Along Agriculture Highway: Roger the Giant Bowl Turner, Reggie the Potter, Heartfelt Creations’ Felting and Rope-Making

Vegetable Show, Forage Show

Scarecrow Contest: People’ Choice voting by text; after 4 p.m. from Aug. 2- Aug. 9 there is a Scarecrow Photo Op.

Endangered Breeds Educational Center: Visit farm animals coming back after near-extinction, like Randall Lineback Cows, Arapawa Goats and Barbados Black-bellied Sheep.

Flower Show: Horticulture, Artistic Divisions- Birds and Blooms

Home & Hobby Division (including Quilts of Valor): Art in Sussex County, Photography in Sussex County, Grange Exhibit, History Exhibit, Honey Show. Competitions are held throughout the week for different “home and hobby” related skills, like baking.

Snook Agricultural Museum: The museum features historical equipment and displays related to farming. Next to it is the North Jersey Antique Engine Building, and the 4-H Shotwell Exhibit Building is also open throughout the fair.

Farm Fun in Barn Six: Come immerse yourself in interactive stations and activities for young children, like a pedal tractor hay maze and a scarecrow building station.

The Marketplace: Shop homemade, handmade, natural products.

Robotics Row: Stop by the STEM barn for robotics demos.

Rescue Rest Stop: Check out the puppy adoption tent.

4-H Teen Council Dairy Barn : Grab an ice cream or milkshake made by the 4-H teen council members.

4-H Crafts, Art, Photography Exhibits, Rabbit Clubs Info Table

4-H Info Table and Local Author Elizabeth Rodger Book Signing

People Movers: Get on a shuttle to get to the parking lot

Red Rooster Pub: Offering beer, wine, cocktails and food featuring ingredients from local farms.