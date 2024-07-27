Summer reading program ends today

The Sussex County Library System’s 2024 Summer Reading Program “Adventure Begins at Your Library“ concludes Saturday, July 27.

Children and adults were asked to read (or listen to) books and attend events, then fill out raffle tickets to qualify for prizes.

The prize winners will be notified in August.

Special programs planned this week:

• Brian Richards will present “The Greatest Adventure Begins at Your Library Magic Show” for children and families at noon Thursday, July 25 at the Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 Route 639, Wantage. The show will feature magic tricks, comedy bits, puppets, storytelling as well as audience participation.

• Robert Rivest, a master mime performer, comic actor, improv artist and laughter/stress relief expert, will perform “Laughter is the Best Medicine” at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26 at the Dennis Branch, 101 Main St., Newton, and at noon at the Louise Childs Branch 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope. Recommended for children ages 9-17.

• “The Summer Reading Adventure: T-Rex Visits” with Dinosaurs Arise will be at the Dorothy Henry Branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon, at 10 a.m. Saturday and at noon at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton.