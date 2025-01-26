x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Sussex County YMCA celebrates 20 years

HARDYSTON. The Y launches the public phase of its annual support campaign, which aims to raise $315,000.

Hardyston /
| 26 Jan 2025 | 11:46
    Y1 The pool is full during the Winter Carnival on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Sussex County YMCA in Hardyston. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Y1 The pool is full during the Winter Carnival on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Sussex County YMCA in Hardyston. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Y2 Eric Aldrich.
    Y2 Eric Aldrich.
    Y3 Wylan Begley gets ready to play Connect 4.
    Y3 Wylan Begley gets ready to play Connect 4.
    Y4 Edith Lynch makes snow cones for Johnathan and Caleb Ahearn.
    Y4 Edith Lynch makes snow cones for Johnathan and Caleb Ahearn.
    Y5 Logan Enzo with a multicolored snowcone.
    Y5 Logan Enzo with a multicolored snowcone.
    Y6 Chrystina Kepreos, membership director, and Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y.
    Y6 Chrystina Kepreos, membership director, and Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y.
    Y7 Silas Begley plays the ring toss.
    Y7 Silas Begley plays the ring toss.
    Giavanna Sauro.
    Giavanna Sauro.
    Ethan Gast, Teegan March, Gianna Gast and Gabriella Gast with snowcones.
    Ethan Gast, Teegan March, Gianna Gast and Gabriella Gast with snowcones.
    Hudson Reed
    Hudson Reed
    Nadne Allen and Evelyn Neika.
    Nadne Allen and Evelyn Neika.
    Sussex County YMCA celebrates 20 years
    Aiden Ezzo.
    Aiden Ezzo.
    Misha and Tieger Sopsa.
    Misha and Tieger Sopsa.
    Colton and Chase Murphy.
    Colton and Chase Murphy.
    Chase Murphy.
    Chase Murphy.
    Liana and James Delserro.
    Liana and James Delserro.
    Kolton and Karen McCreedy and Grayson Solomine.
    Kolton and Karen McCreedy and Grayson Solomine.
    Wylan Begley.
    Wylan Begley.

The Sussex County YMCA, a branch of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, is marking 20 years at its location on Wits End Road in Hardyston.

The Y launched the public phase of its annual support campaign Wednesday, Jan. 22 at at event where staff, community leaders and longtime members reflected on the Y’s contributions to the community. It aims to raise $315,000 through its legacy campaign this year.

The Sussex County YMCA started as a community outreach program in 1976 from its sister branch Fairview Lake YMCA. After receiving its official charter in 1980, the Y continued to operate programs through satellite facilities.

A 1995 feasibility study found that a full-service YMCA was in high demand.

After nearly 10 years of planning and fundraising and 18 months of construction, a 32,500-square-foot Y opened in January 2005 during a blizzard. In 2018, a basketball court and an expanded wellness center were added.

“The Sussex County Y has become a cornerstone in the community, bringing people together and providing a welcoming and supportive space for anyone who wants to enhance their well-being in spirit, mind and body,” said Richard Gorab, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges.

“We are grateful to have served the Sussex community for over two decades and look forward to many more years.”

The nonprofit Y’s membership fees cover operational costs and philanthropic gifts enable the Y to offer free programs throughout the year and provide financial assistance to participants on limited incomes.

The Sussex County Y has provided more than $4.3 million in financial aid since 1996. An estimated 1 in 4 members benefit from financial assistance for program fees.

The Y serves more than 8,000 members.

”For the past 20 years, we have been privileged to serve the local community and to witness the incredible impact that our programs have had on individuals and families. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to expanding our reach and continuing to meet the needs of our community,” said Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y.