Sussex County YMCA launches fundraising drive today

The Sussex County YMCA and the Fairview Lake YMCA Camps are launching their annual fundraising campaigns Sunday, Feb. 5 and Monday, Feb. 6.

On Sunday, the community is invited to a kick-off event from 1 to 4 p.m. at Fairview Lake, 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton.

It will feature free activities, including an Arctic Plunge, Chili Cook-Off, camp activities, a silent auction and refreshments.

RSVP online at www.fairviewlakeymca.org/community or call 973-383-9282.

At noon Monday, there will be a kick-off celebration at the Y, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyston.

It will offer fun, food and fellowship, with members and special guests sharing stories of the Y’s impact on people in the community. RSVP online or call 973-758-9039.

“Throughout our communities, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Richard Gorab, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which includes the Sussex County Y.

“In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors - all to create a better us.”

This past year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for Fairview Lake to award a total of $305,207 in financial assistance so:

• 156 children could attend summer camp.

• 26 families could attend family camps.

• Three retreat groups could gather at camp.

• Three schools could attend outdoor education programs.

During the same time, charitable gifts from donors made it possible for the Sussex County Y:

• To change 60 lives through swim lessons.

• To provide financial assistance to one in four children enrolled in summer camp.

• To provide 259 memberships to individuals or families in need.

• To provide one in seven children enrolled in school-age child care financial assistance.

• To provide nearly half of children in youth sports programs with financial assistance.

To meet the growing number of requests for financial assistance in 2023, the Y hopes to raise $195,000 through its “Imagine” campaign so more families can participate in programs, such as Y child care and summer camp, regardless of their ability to pay.

“By giving to the Y, you can help our community grow stronger and empower others to reach their potential,” said Sussex County Y executive director Corey Brown. “As requests for financial assistance rise, we will continue to meet that need, and we’re thankful for our members, donors, partners and all those who support our mission.”

For information about the Y’s work and to donate, go online to givebutter.com/SCY