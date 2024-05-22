Sussex County YMCA’s Golf Outing is today

The Sussex County YMCA will hold its 22nd annual Golf Outing on Wednesday, May 22 at Ballyowen Golf Club in Hamburg.

Proceeds will support programs and services that the Y provides.

The golf outing will begin at 7:15 a.m. with a catered breakfast for all participants. It will conclude with an afternoon cocktail reception in the pavilion, hor d’oeuvres and awards.

Reservations to play golf or attend the reception may be purchased online at metroymcas.org or by calling Alma Dhuyvetter, Corey Brown or Edith Lynch at the Sussex County Y at 973-209-9622.

The Golf Outing honors Bruce Bagdan, who has played a significant role in the Sussex County Y’s nearly 50-year history, from exploring the first programs to offer to helping secure the funding and property for the construction of the Y facility on Wits End Road.

Bagdan is a former Sparta resident and owner of Dover Electric Supply, with businesses throughout Sussex County. He served on the leadership board of Newton Country Club for many years and was involved in the Sussex County Republican Committee.

He currently lives in Livingston, and he and his wife Laura Benenson Bagdan have a son, Sam, 31. He is active in the community with the Kiwanis Club and serves on the board for the Cedar Hill Country Club.

“I am extremely honored to be recognized and I feel privileged to have been associated with an organization that has made such a significant impact on the community since its early days,” said Bagdan. “It brings me joy to see that the Y continues to uphold its mission and provide opportunities for everyone to thrive.”

The event is sponsored by Optimum. Other major sponsors include Lakeland Bank, First Hope Bank, Perona Farms, the Macaluso Family, Your Diet Guy, RoNetco Supermarkets, Nielsen Automotive Group, and Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi, and Glen Jones Insurance.

“The Golf Outing has been a beloved tradition and successful fundraiser for the YMCA, and we are thrilled to plan another terrific event this year. The Y has played a vital role in our community, providing much-needed programming to support the health of both children and adults, especially in times of need,” said Jim Downing, chairman of the event. “We invite the community to join us for a fun day of golf in a beautiful setting - an event that will have an amazing impact on local lives.”