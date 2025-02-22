Talk on frogs, salamanders today

A talk on the frogs and salamanders that will be emerging from their winter habitats soon will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge, 1547 County Road 565 (Glenwood Road), Sussex.

When the weather warms above 40 degree, amphibians move to their breeding pools, a journey that is filled with dangers.

Ken Witkowski will present a program on these amphibians, with details about their lives and ways that people can help their travels succeed.

He worked as a biological technician at the refuge, studying the vernal pools where many amphibians mate and lay eggs.

He and a group of volunteers gather each spring on rainy nights when temperatures rise to look for amphibians as they cross roads.

The group identifies and counts all of the amphibians seen. They also offer assistance, carrying some quickly across the road to avoid its dangers.

Amphibians are considered environmental indicators, very sensitive to changes in the ecosystem and pollution.

Tracking their populations and factors that are threatening their survival can help protect them and other life, including people, that share the environment.