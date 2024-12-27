Talk on winter raptors today

An indoor presentation on the hawks and owls found in the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge, featuring live raptors, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Suggested donation of $4 per person and $10 per family. Free to members of the Friends of the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge.

After the talk, participants may walk the Liberty Loop to see raptors in the refuge. Bring binoculars and dress warmly for the outdoor portion.

Register online at signupgenius.com/go/70A0948A9AF2BA5FB6-53819095-winter#/