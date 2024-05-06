Tilton’s 70th birthday concert amid other performances

From soulful performances to energetic rock shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week, including the return of the Sparta Farmers Market.

Friday, May 10

Singer-songwriter Brian St. John will captivate audiences with his soulful tunes starting at 6 p.m. at McQ’s Pub on Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Rising New Jersey band Holzli will bring its eclectic blend of influences, ranging from classic rock legends such as Jimi Hendrix to popular contemporary hits such as St. Vincent, to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m.

James Vilade will take the stage at Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Stanhope, starting at 7 p.m.

The Mr. Philthy Band will groove at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, also at 7 p.m.

Feast of Friends will transport fans of the ‘60s rock band the Doors back in time at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. showcasing the iconic band’s timeless tunes with precision and passion. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

At 7 p.m., Yosh and Mike will enchant audiences with classic rock renditions at the Lake Mohawk Country Club’s Members Room in Sparta.

Sick Star Nation will bring its high-energy cover-band vibe to Sparta Pour House inside Sparta Lanes, 43 Center St., at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Earthman Farm, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, welcomes the Burning Sky tribute band to deliver the ultimate British rock band Bad Company experience.

The Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, rocks with Vinyl Tap’s ’80s and ’90s hits.

If you’re looking to take the mic yourself, head to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at 9 p.m. for a night of karaoke.

Saturday, May 11

The Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave, opens for the season, and Scott Ringle’s pop rock ‘n’ roll takes center stage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Catch Rick Barth’s electrifying performance, blending rock and hard rock songs from the ‘60s to today at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, starting at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Maribyrd enchants guests at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St., Sparta, and Mike Herz entertains at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

At 6:30 p.m., the captivating Bill & Andy Show stops by the Members Room at Lake Mohawk Country Club.

McQ’s Pub features a performance by Rich Ortiz at 7 p.m., while Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville welcomes Vera & the Force’s classic and Southern rock covers.

Brick & Brew pulses with the Raw Deal Band’s energetic rock ‘n’ roll at 7 p.m.

The Skylands Songwriters Guild hosts Denny Tilton’s 70th Birthday Concert at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N., a celebration not to be missed! Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

For those seeking acoustic classics, the Openers duo strums away at Sparta Pour House over the bowling lanes at 8 p.m., while Black Radish brings roots, rock and reggae to Earthman Farm.

At the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., virtuoso guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, accompanied by special guest Cris Jacobs, promises an evening of palpable melodies starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

At 9 p.m., O’Reilly’s echoes with Erin McKenna’s acoustic classic rock favorites and the Beacon hosts the sounds of Wicked Garden.

Sunday, May 12

Sunday offers an array of musical experiences to complement Mother’s Day celebrations, begining at 11 a.m. with Len Mooney’s melodies at the Lake Mohawk Country Club.

Earthman Farm hosts Decadence and its vibrant ’80s covers at 2 p.m., infusing the farm with nostalgic rhythms and infectious energy.

At 2:30 p.m., Jeiris Cook takes the stage at Angry Erik, with his soulful renditions of classics hits.

At 3 p.m., the Beacon invites patrons to enjoy singer-songwriter favorites with DnA.

Wednesday, May 15

Blue Arrow Farm revs up at 4 p.m. with Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series, hosted by Danny C, featuring a performance by Southern Stew.

McQ’s Pub is the stage for Sean Henry’s weekly Wednesday performance, kicking off at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the Homestead Rest invites guests to unleash their inner rock star with karaoke fun hosted by Ray Sikora.

Thursday, May 16

The Homestead Rest invites aspiring vocalists back to showcase their talents at open mic night, with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

McQ’s Pub provides another platform for musical expression with its open mic night, hosted by Rich Ortiz, starting at 6 p.m.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s sets the stage for Scott Heath’s Hardcases, a dynamic display featuring the mandolin and whistle player.

The DeLear Brothers will perform at the same time at the Early American Tavern.

At 7 p.m., the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing, Vernon, welcomes Strings Attached duo, offering a melodic journey through their repertoire.

For a unique twist on musical entertainment, O’Reilly’s Pub hosts a night of music bingo at 8 p.m.

