Today’s State Fair event schedule

All Day: Show Classes, Windy Hollow Hunt Hounds Exhibition, USHJA National Hunter Derby, Miniature Horse Pulls in the Horse Show Area

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Rides and games at the Carnival

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Amateur artistic floral pand otted plant entries on display in the Conservatory

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Open Swine Show in Barn 4 of the Agriculture Area

11 a.m: Tractor Pull in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

12 p.m.-3 p.m.: Power Racing Series in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

12 p.m.-6 p.m.: Aim to Survive Archery Range & Survival Techniques in the Shotwell 4H Building

12 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

12:45 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.: Hontz Family Band in the BBQ Area

1:30 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

1:30-3:30 p.m.: Karaoke with Cat in the Performing Arts Tent

2 p.m.: Chopstick Knitting Contest (open to the public) in the Richards Building

2 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

2 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade in the Agriculture Area

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Blindfold Crochet Contest in the Richards Building

3 p.m.: Hontz Family Band in the BBQ Area

3-7 p.m.: Meet the Breeds- Rescue Rest Stop Tent on Aldo Sayre Rd.

3:45 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

3:45-4:45 p.m.: Donna Dale- 2024 Talent Show, Adult Division Winner in the Performing Arts Tent

4 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: 4-H 50/50 Winner Drawing in the Shotwell 4H Building

4 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.: Hontz Family Band in the BBQ Area

5-9:30 p.m.: Sussex County Talent Show (Children/Juniors/Pre-Adult/Adult Divisions) in the Performing Arts Tent

5:15 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

6-8 p.m.: 4H Seeing Eye Demo in the Agriculture Area

6 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Race in the Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

7 p.m.: Tractor Pull in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

7 p.m.: Hontz Family Band in the BBQ Area

7:15 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: Quilt Raffle Drawing in the Richards Building

Happening throughout the day:

Roaming the grounds: Oscar the Robot travels the fairgrounds and entertains guests.

The Commerford Petting Zoo: A family-owned and operated petting zoo that also offers pony rides for a small fee.

Along Agriculture Highway: Roger the Giant Bowl Turner, Reggie the Potter, Heartfelt Creations’ Felting and Rope-Making

Vegetable Show, Forage Show (Aug. 2-8)

Scarecrow Contest: People’ Choice voting by text; after 4 p.m. from Aug. 2- Aug. 9 there is a Scarecrow Photo Op.

Endangered Breeds Educational Center: Visit farm animals coming back after near-extinction, like Randall Lineback Cows, Arapawa Goats and Barbados Black-bellied Sheep.

Flower Show: Horticulture, Artistic Divisions- Birds and Blooms

Home & Hobby Division (including Quilts of Valor): Art in Sussex County, Photography in Sussex County, Grange Exhibit, History Exhibit, Honey Show. Competitions are held throughout the week for different “home and hobby” related skills, like baking.

Snook Agricultural Museum: The museum features historical equipment and displays related to farming. Next to it is the North Jersey Antique Engine Building, and the 4-H Shotwell Exhibit Building is also open throughout the fair.

Farm Fun in Barn Six: Come immerse yourself in interactive stations and activities for young children, like a pedal tractor hay maze and a scarecrow building station.

The Marketplace: Shop homemade, handmade, natural products.

Robotics Row: Stop by the STEM barn for robotics demos.

Rescue Rest Stop: Check out the puppy adoption tent.

4-H Teen Council Dairy Barn : Grab an ice cream or milkshake made by the 4-H teen council members.

4-H Crafts, Art, Photography Exhibits, Rabbit Clubs Info Table

4-H Info Table and Local Author Elizabeth Rodger Book Signing

People Movers: Get on a shuttle to get to the parking lot

Red Rooster Pub: Offering beer, wine, cocktails and food featuring ingredients from local farms.