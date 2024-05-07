Tree planting event today in Sussex

The Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAR), in partnership with and funded by the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation, is organizing a tree planting event along the Wallkill River Watershed to help preserve local water resources and raise awareness about water issues in New Jersey.

The tree planting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at 1547 County Road 565 in Sussex.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate.

“This is a great opportunity for gardening enthusiasts to come out and make a tangible difference in our community,” said Julie Fox, co-chairwoman of the SCAR Community Outreach Committee.

Jeannette Burke, co-chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach, said, “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun! Volunteers don’t need to sign up for the entire day; there are morning and afternoon shifts available.”

Volunteers will be provided with shovels, work gloves and rubber boots.

For information or to sign up, go online to SCAROutreach.com or send email to Heidi Byrne, chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach, at amyandheidi1@gmail.com