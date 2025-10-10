UPDATE: Van Campen Day canceled

The Walpack Historical Society has canceled Van Campen and Walpack Center Day because of the federal government shutdown.

The events were part of Sussex County Heritage Weekend on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, trails in the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge remain open during the shutdown but minimal staff is working.

All volunteer activities at the refuge and events organized by the Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge are suspended, and the store is closed.

The Friends group’s board will participate in the Harvest, Honey and Garlic Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Some merchandise from the Friends shop will be for sale there.