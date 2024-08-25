UPDATED: Car Show today benefits Father John’s

The Frankford Township Car Show has postponed to Sunday, Aug. 25 from a week earlier because of rain.

It will be held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

It is hosted by the township’s Clean Communities Committee and the Lost in Time Car Club.

Registration is at 10 a.m. The cost is $15. Trophies will be presented at 2 p.m.

There will be food by the Frankford Fire Department, a DJ and a 50/50.

Proceeds will go to Father John’s Animal House. Please bring animal supplies to donate to the shelter.