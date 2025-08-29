UPDATED: Football roundup: Kittatinny beats Saddle Brook

The Kittatinny Regional High School football team won its season opener against Saddle Brook, 22-13, there Aug. 28.
Lucas Inglima scored the first touchdown for the Cougars on a five-yard run in the first quarter but his kick failed.
Jack Brex then scored on a three-yard run, and Inglima kicked the extra point.
Mike Strong caught a 27-yard pass from Brex to score in the second quarter, and Inglima again kicked the extra point.
Dylan Cerciello of Saddle Brook made a touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter but a pass attempt for extra points failed.
Vitiello scored again for the Falcons on a four-yard run in the third quarter and Joseph DeBari kicked the extra point.
A safety in the fourth quarter pushed Kittatinny’s score to 22.
Wallkill Valley wins
Wallkill Valley Regional High School edged Hasbrouck Heights, 14-13, in overtime there Aug. 28.
Mason York made a touchdown for the Rangers on a two-yard run in the first quarter.
Michael Napolitano of Hasbrouck Heights tied the game at 7-7 with a touchdown on a two-yard run in the third quarter and Brady Shine kicked the extra point.
In overtime, the Rangers’ Cole Bolich scored on a one-yard run, then Shine caught a 15-yard pass from Nico Nipitella to bring the score to 14-13. The kick failed.
West Milford wins
The West Milford High School football team beat Paramus, 44-13, in its season opener Thursday, Aug. 28.
Chase Tyburczy made two touchdowns for the Highlanders: on a 51-yard run in the second quarter and on a 31-yard run in the third quarter.
Jeffrey Papienuk scored on a 32-yard run in the first quarter and Mason Laneve on a 46-yard pass from quarterback Aydin Deane in the second quarter.
Also scoring for West Milford were Deane and Patrick Foley.
Braden Amundson kicked a 40-yard field goal and five extra points.
Paramus scored twice in the fourth quarter.
Tyburczy and Papienuk each rushed for a total of 119 yards and Deane for 61 yards.
Sparta loses
The Sparta High School football team lost its season opener to Montville, 38-22, on Aug. 28 at home.
No details about the game were immediately available.
Hopatcong wins
Hopatcong High School defeated Elmwood Park, 10-7, there Aug. 28.
Other games this week:
Friday, Aug. 29
Lenape Valley hosts Kinnelon
Vernon hosts Warren Hills
West Milford hosts Jefferson
Saturday, Aug. 30
High Point at Jefferson
Pope John hosts DePaul
Next week’s games
Friday, Sept. 5
Newton hosts Sussex Tech
High Point at Hackettstown
Wallkill Valley at North Warren
Pope John at Paramus Catholic
Hopatcong hosts Manville
Saturday, Sept. 6
Kittatinny hosts Lenape Valley