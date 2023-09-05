UPDATED: Miners to play Jackals in Wild Card Game tonight

The Sussex County Miners ended the regular season in third place in the Frontier League East Division and will play the New Jersey Jackals in a Wild Card Game for a chance to advance in the playoffs.

The game begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Skylands Stadium in Augusta. The gates will open at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets are $15 to $25. They may be purchased online.

The winner of the Wild Card Game will take on the Quebec Capitales in a best-of-three playoff Divisional Series Sept. 7-10. The Championship Series begins Tuesday, Sept. 12.

In the West Division, the Schaumburg Boomers will play the Evansville Otters in a Wild Card Game, also Sept. 5. The winner will confront the Gateway Grizzlies in the Divisional Series.

In the East Division, the Jackals and Capitales tied, with 60-35 records. But Quebec won the season series, 6-3, so it is the first seed in the playoffs.

The Miners’ record was 55-40. They won their past seven games and eight of the past 10 games.

The Tri-City ValleyCats also finished with a 55-40 record, but the Miners had the tie-breaker.

The New York Boulders’ record was 54-42. If they had won their last two games, they would have been in the Wild Card Game.