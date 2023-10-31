Veterans Day events

Saturday, Nov. 4

Hardyston: Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the municipal building, 149 Wheatsworth Road.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Augusta: 23rd annual Salute to Military Veterans Parade at 1 p.m. in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Plus the reading of essays written by local students, Prisoner of War/Missing in Action remembrance and 21-gun salute by members of the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars. Refreshments provided.

Friday, Nov. 10

Newton: Veterans Day Tribute Breakfast at 9 a.m. at Bentley Assisted Living, 3 Phillips Road, Branchville. All veterans are welcome to attend. Guest speaker is the commander of American Legion Post 157 in Branchville: Cpl. Mark Hennion of the U.S. Marine Corps. Please RSVP by Nov. 7 to Christine at 973-948-8884.

Newton: Veterans Appreciation Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Skylanders Cafe (Student Center Cafeteria) at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road. Free dinner for to all veterans, the cost for non-veterans is $13. Dinner of BBQ pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw and cornbread will be prepared by the SCCC Culinary Institute: For information, contact Dave Haislip at dhaislip@sussex.edu

Saturday, Nov. 11

Newton: Flags of Honor dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the municipal building, 39 Trinity St. All welcome to attend. Rain or shine.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Stanhope: First Military Appreciation Game of the Sussex Skylanders football team at 1 p.m. at Lenape Valley Regional High School, 28 Stanhope Road. Active military and veterans invited to attend.

Please send information about other events to editor.ann@strausnews.com