Veterans honored at ceremony

Speakers honored veterans - some very close to them - at the 11th annual A Salute to Veterans ceremony hosted by the Sussex Elks Lodge 2288.

The event Sunday, May 21 at the High Point Monument also commemorated the centennial of the opening of High Point State Park on May 23, 1923.

Wantage Mayor Jon Morris described one veteran, his father, who enlisted while in high school and shipped off to basic training a few days after graduation.

“He served his country with honor and integrity, a code that he’s carried through much of his life.”

While he has some physical and mental issues that some doctors attribute to what he was exposed to during his service, “there’s never a complaint, never a regret.” “He’s a proud veteran.”

Morris pointed out that veterans “committed the most vital years of their lives to serve their country ... sacrificing their own ambitions so that others would not have to sacrifice theirs.”

He quoted President Reagan: “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they’ll ever make a difference in the world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem.”

Chris Carney, director of the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, thanked veterans and those still serving in the military for their sacrifices.

He noted that Americans sometimes forget those who sacrifice for our country. ”We forget that without these brave men and women, we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have in this country. ...

”As the son of a two-time war veteran, I stand before you proud of our veterans, proud of our flag.”

State Assemblyman Parker Space, R-24, said, “Our heart goes out to all the military peoplethat have served and the ones that have lost their lives fighting to make this the greatest country on earth.”

Sussex County Clerk Jeff Parrott recalled that 100 years ago, Col. Anthony Kuser donated 16,000 acres to create High Point State Park. In 1928, he commissioned the High Point Monument to honor New Jersey veterans.

”He did it for the veterans and their families to show we must never forget, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Robert Oleksy, president of the Friends of High Point State Park, said the nonprofit group has achieved its goal of reaching 100 members by the centennial.

He presented a plaque to Rebecca Fitzgerald, administrator of High Point State Park.

Patricia Green, past exalted ruler of Sussex Elks Lodge 2288, planned the ceremony. She pointed out that the ceremony is held before Memorial Day weekend.

”Please remember, next weekend is Memorial Day. It is not about the barbecue, it is not about the party, it is not about the beach. It is about the veterans that did not come home.”

The ceremony was followed by a free dinner for veterans at the Elks Lodge.