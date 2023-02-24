Wireless printing available at county libraries

A new Sussex County Library service allows people to send print jobs from any internet-connected device, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, Chromebooks or a home computer.

A library card is not required to use the service.

The service allows printing of 20 file types, including word documents, email. photos and PDFs.

The cost for printing is 15 cents a page for grayscale and 25 cents for color.

Print jobs must be picked up within 24 hours or they are deleted from the server. No documents are printed until they are retrieved from the library.

Frequent printers may simplify the process by downloading the ePRINTit SaaS app (available in the App and Play stores).

“This is such a useful service,” said library director Will Porter. “If you don’t print often, it’s hard to maintain a printer at home. The supplies are expensive, the ink dries up. This is a great solution for anyone who just needs to print the occasional paper, ticket or family photo.”

In addition to wireless printing, the library system lends Chromebooks and hotspots, allowing people to work from anywhere.

For questions about wireless printing, stop by a local branch or go online to sussexcountylibrary.org