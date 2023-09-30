Witches Paddle on today

The fourth annual Lake Mohawk Witches Paddle will be held Saturday, Sept. 30.

For the first time, the event is open to the public. Experienced paddle-boarders will bring their own boards and safety equipment or rent a board and equipment from a partnered supplier, Jersey Paddle Boards.

It is not for first-time paddle-boarders. There is no designated instructor or lifeguard, and it is a “paddle-at-your-own-risk” affair. Waivers are required.

At 8:30 a.m., pre-registered Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) enthusiasts will paddle four miles to celebrate the courage of domestic-abuse survivors.

After the Witches Paddle, wee-witches will paddle a half-mile to support children with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

Donations of $45 for each witch are requested. Proceeds will go to Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI).

Donations of $25 for each wee-witch are requested. Proceeds will go to the Valerie Center at Goryeb Children’s Hospital.

The Witches Paddle will begin at Beach 1 and travel toward Beach 5, crossing the lake towards Happy Valley Beach. The Witches will continue under the bridge to make landfall at Beach 1.

The wee-witches will mount their boards from the lower docks of Lake Mohawk Country Club, paddling west just beyond Beach 1, then looping south and wrapping east toward White Deer Plaza, then back to Beach 1.

The wee-witches will be accompanied by safety personnel and safety watercraft during their paddle.

There will be a costume contest with prizes for best-dressed witch and wee-witch, best-decorated board and best dressed spectating Boardwalk witch. Also planned are a photoshoot, music and brew.

Paddle board packages will be raffled off with all proceeds benefiting DASI and the Valerie Center.

For details, go online to WitchesPaddle.org or contact Dodie Guardia at 516-650-5751 or Dodie.Guardia@gmail.com