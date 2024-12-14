Wreaths Across America to be observed today

Wreaths Across America ceremonies are planned at several local sites Saturday, Dec. 14.

The National Wreaths Across America Day will be celebrated at more than 4,600 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

To sponsor a veteran’s wreath in honor or memory of a loved one who served in the armed forces, go online to wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=32B36E12-64C2-4B55-BE73-EE92D78FBA68&pageIds=19520,0&vw=home

The cost is $17.

Wreaths will be laid on veterans’ graves at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, 926 County Highway 517, Vernon.

A ceremony is planned at 11:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in front of municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Ceremonies will precede the laying of wreaths at noon at these locations:

• Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta.

• Old Newton Burial Ground, 79 Main St.