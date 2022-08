Mr. and Mrs. James William Kelly of Byram Township N.J., announce the engagement of their daughter Bernadette Marion Kelly to Robert Purdon III. He is the son of Bob and Donna Purdon.

Bernadette is a 2020 graduate of Kean University, in Union, N.J., with a degree in communications. Robert graduated with a degree from Full Sail University in Florida.

A fall 2024 wedding is planned.