Yodice, Hendershot engagement announced

Keith & Debbie Yodice, of Franklin, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Victoria to Dr. Derek Hendershot, DPT, son of Joe and Alison Hendershot, of Hamburg. Victoria graduated Wallkill Valley High School and Misericordia University, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Derek also graduated Wallkill Valley High School and Misericordia University, earning his doctorate of physical therapy. A September 2023 wedding in Long Beach Island, NJ, is planned. The couple is currently residing in Ogdensburg, NJ.