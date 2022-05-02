Stanhope student honored at Centenary University

Andrea Fattorusso of Stanhope was awarded with the Centenary College Dr. Charles Frederickson Award.

“Each year, we recognize Centenary University students who make a tremendous impact on the lives of others, both on campus and in our local community,” said Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Kerry Mullins. “This year’s honorees are a remarkable group who are committed to their work in the classroom, as well as making positive contributions throughout the Skylands Region.”

The University’s Health Services office was honored with the Making a Difference in Outstanding Community Engagement Award, while Erin Andersen, Ph.D., was presented with the Advisor of the Year Award.