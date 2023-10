Dr. Albert Franco, MD, of Needham, formerly of Charlotte, N.C., and Newton, N.J., passed away on Oct 22, 2023.

He was the loving husband of Marilyn Cruz-Franco and devoted and proud father of his twins, Carlos and Sara Franco.

Visiting hours will on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Eaton Funeral Home, Needham. A memorial service will be held in New Jersey at a later date.

For the complete obituary, go online to www.eatonfuneralhomes.com