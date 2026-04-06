Alexander J. Krucinski passed away on April 1, 2026, at the age of 62.

Born on Dec. 20, 1963, in Irvington, N.J., to the late Victor and Martha Krucinski, Alex lived a life defined not by limitation, but by persistence, humor, and an extraordinary ability to connect with the people around him.

Most knew him simply as Alex, but to those closest to him he was unforgettable. He shared an exceptionally close bond with his brother Tony; the two were inseparable and often mistaken for twins despite being born six years apart. For over ten years, Alex worked alongside his brother at Tony’s Auto Salon as the “President of Communications,” a role that reflected exactly what he did best—keeping people connected, informed, and cared for. Though he was wheelchair-bound, Alex refused to let that define the limits of his life, and having a role and responsibility seemed to bring him renewed purpose which he embraced fully.

Alex had a remarkable memory for dates and numbers and he never missed an opportunity to acknowledge the people he loved. Anniversaries, birthdays, milestones—if it mattered to you, it mattered to him and you could expect a handwritten card to arrive right on time, every time.

Alex also found joy in competition and community, proudly playing basketball on the Sussex Strong Arms undefeated team. He loved the weather and even took online meteorology courses to further his knowledge and fine-tune his weather predictions. His favorite musician was Marty Robbins, and he loved singing old country songs while performing with his brother’s band, Snake Oil Willie.

While residing at Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford, Alex became a central and beloved figure in the community. He proudly served as President of the Resident Council and took on the unofficial but much-loved role of “mailman,” making sure others stayed connected and cared for. Alex was also known for his daily ritual of 90 wheelchair laps around the ground floor. What began as routine became something truly extraordinary. Dana, the activities director, began tracking his distance over time and realized that Alex had effectively “traveled” across the entire country and back again on those laps alone. He even completed a Sussex County 5K, with staff, friends, and family gathering at the finish line to celebrate his determination.

Alex’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at Homestead for their exceptional support and kindness to Alex throughout his time in their care, as well as the excellent caregivers at Newton Medical Center. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Chaplain Randy Parks who was always there for Alex throughout the years and his final days. God bless you all.

Alex leaves fond memories to his brothers, Tony Krucinski (Janet), and Victor Krucinski (Bau); his nephew, Tony Krucinski; countless loving relatives both by blood and by choice; and also many brothers from another mother, especially Leo. Alex will be greatly missed by his beloved friends and family from Kemah Lake where he grew up.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Victor and Martha Krucinski.

A Celebration of Alex’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project through the link below, or by mail with a form to P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.