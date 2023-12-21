A mentor, a leader, and a loving husband, father and grandfather, Andre John Kut of Andover passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, with his wife and three children by his side. He was 71.

He was born Aug. 30, 1952, in the Bronx to Irene Flugel and Anthony Kut of Leipzig, Germany.

He graduated from Bergenfield High School and attended Brandywine College in Delaware.

Andre met his wife, Cathy, in high school in 1970 and they married Nov 15, 1974.

He was in the printing profession for 25 years.

His love for professional boxing led him to his next endeavor as trainer, manager and promoter with several champions and an induction into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame. He devoted more than 50 years to the sport but never let it get in the way of his family.

Family always came first and he would go without to provide for others. He never missed a practice, sporting event, birthday, holiday or anniversary.

He taught his children sportsmanship, hard work and a positive attitude. His love for fishing brought hours of father-son time with his boys, who have the same passion.

The grandchildren were the last chapter and turned him into Papa Dre. He did his best to see as many of their sporting events as he could; took them to concerts, theme parks and restaurants; taught them about cars; and made all holidays special.

He will live on forever with all the family he made a positive impact on.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Catherine Kut; his three sons, Kris, Eric and Alex; and six grandchildren, Andre, Preston, Ella, Claudia, Scarlet and Ryder.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ.