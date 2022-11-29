Andrew Brian Cassidy, 38, of Newton, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, NJ.

Andrew was born in Newton and was a lifelong Newton resident. He was baptized and raised Greek Orthodox. Andrew is survived by his father, Donald Cassidy and partner, Nancy, of Valley Twp., PA; his mother, Maria (Petine) O’Brien and husband, Dennis, of Newton, NJ; his half-sisters, Deborah Charron of Armonk, NY and Melysa Cassidy of Mt. Vernon, ME, and their families; his brothers, Christopher Cassidy of Denville, NJ and Matthew Cassidy of Newton, NJ and their families.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Newton Cemetery, Lawnwood Ave, Newton, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andrew’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St, Newton, NJ 07860 or to the Newton Vol. First Aid and Ambulance Service, 68 Sussex Street, Newton, NJ. 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.