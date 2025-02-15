Ann Vreeland

Ann J. Vreeland of Newton peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her residence with her loving husband and family by her side. She was 79.

Born in Suffern, N.Y., to Harry and Jeanette (Hardy) LaValley, Ann grew up in Ringwood and moved to Sussex County in 1981.

She was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church and the Hampton Senior Club.

Ann thoroughly enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother and loved to spend quality time with all of her family.

She loved to have fun, especially while dancing, singing karaoke and going to casinos.

Ann also took a lot of pleasure in spending time in her kitchen baking.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Harry, Larry and Gloria.

Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Kenneth J.; her loving daughters, Katherine Abline and her husband Robert of Lake Hopatcong, Amy Groncki and her husband Michael of Wilkesboro, N.C., Krista Ross of Hardyston, and Kerry Santiago and her husband Rolando of Newton; her sisters, Judy Nelson of West Milford and Harriet Daughtry and her husband Farrell of Tyler, Texas; her grandchildren, Alfred “Freddie,” Daniel, Ashley, Kyle, Jeremy, Kirsten, Jessica, Wayne III, Kasandra and David; and 14 great-grandchildren with the 15th great-grandchild on the way.

A funeral will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 21 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com