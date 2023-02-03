Anthony J. Decker of Sayerville passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his residence. He was 54.

Born in Newton to the late Richard and Pauline (Guest) Decker, Anthony grew up in Okeechobee, Fla., and moved back to Sussex County in 1991. More recently, he moved to Sayerville.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Richard and Raymond. He is survived by his sister.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

