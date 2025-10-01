Arthur DeVries of Williston, Vt., passed away Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. He was 89.

He was born Dec. 1, 1936, in the Netherlands. He was a son of Dirk and Wilma DeVries (deJong).

In 1947, Arthur’s family immigrated to the United States on the Veendam ship, settling at first in Belvedere with David deJong; his mother’s brother. They later made their home on a farm in Sussex.

Arthur graduated from junior high in Vernon in June 1951 but was unable to graduate from high school because he had to work on the farm. He later earned his GED.

Arthur was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa. He loved his family deeply. He was a very gentle, gracious and kind man.

He met the love of his life, Helen Norman, while roller-skating at Poison Pete’s roller rink in Branchville. She was the most beautiful girl in the rink as he told it!

They were married Oct. 15, 1957, in the Sussex Christian Reformed Church in Sussex, and they celebrated 68 years together.

They raised their family in Sussex where Art built his first home with his father-in-law. He enjoyed collecting old bottles, trapping and hunting in his younger years as well as fishing in the Delaware River with Helen and the family. But his real joy was snowmobiling and riding his bicycle.

He was also a member of the Newton Historical Society in his younger years.

Arthur was a family man. He took his responsibility seriously. He provided for his family not only financially, but he gave them his time. Every year, he took his family camping at the Jersey Shore which was always a very special time. He was a selfless person putting his family first and instilling a strong Christian faith in his children.

He was employed for 35 years at Sussex County Plumbing and Heating Supply Co. in Newton. He retired at age 62 and moved to Dingmans Ferry, Pa., where he built his dream home. He and his wife enjoyed it until his unfortunate Alzheimer’s diagnosis at age 72 robbed him of his dreams and his mind.

Through it all, he remained kind and gentle. With his devoted wife, Helen, by his side, he moved to South Burlington, Vt., in 2015 to be close to his daughter Donna for family support.

It was difficult for him, but he accepted his diagnosis. He fought the battle for nearly 18 years because of his love for his wife and family. He was able to remain at home with his wife for 15 years because of her faithful and loving care along with that of his daughter Donna and son-in-law Greg.

The family would like to thank the Vermont Nurses Association (VNA) of Colchester and especially caregiver Kevin Donegan, who helped care for Art with kindness, patience and love until he was placed in Allen Brook Memory Care in Williston.

Allen Brook Memory Care is a special place where Art received loving and compassionate care. The family will forever be grateful for his care from everyone at Allen Brook and would also like to thank the staff at the McClure Respite House and the Hospice Team at the UVM Medical Center in Colchester. Also a special thank you to Dr. Marga Sproul for the loving care of their dad.

He was predeceased by his son, Arthur DeVries Jr.; his father and mother, Dirk and Wilma DeVries; his brother, Theunis DeVries; and his three sisters, Winnie DeVries, Susan Struble and Jenny Kuperus.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen of South Burlington, Vt.; his three daughters, Donna Clark-Kelsey (Greg Kelsey) of Hinesburg, Vt., Debbie Pellegrini (John Pellegrini) of Villas, N.J., and Linda Wall of Plainfield, N.J.; his brother, Fred DeVries and his wife Rita of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; a special nephew, Rich Struble of Essex, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He also is survived by his grandchildren, Julie Van Nieuwland (Steve), Jessica Norful (Jordan), Melissa Mason (Aaron), Nicole Pellegrini, Angela Schaffer (Jessie), Kimberly Nicklaw (KC), Sarah Giavanniello (Rocco) and Alison Wall, and his great-grandchildren, Mike Pellegrini, Aidan Norful, Paige Van Nieuwland, Ava Norful, Morgan Van Nieuwland, Asher Norful, Payton Sue Mason, Jay Nicklaw, Gia Wall, Isabella Mason, Myles Nicklaw and Bryce Nicklaw.

“Thank you, Dad, for our memories. Even when you were slipping away we could catch a glimpse of dad, husband and papa. You are in a place where your wounds are erased and scars are replaced by the hands that hold you now, but you will live on in the better parts of all of us.”

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7 at the Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex, with interment immediately following at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Augusta. Friends may pay their respects to the family Monday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Please consider a memorial donation in Arthur DeVries’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Memory Care at Allen Brook, Williston, Vt., or McClure Respite House Colchester, Vt.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com