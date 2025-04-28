Arthur Stevens of Manchester passed away peacefully on March 4, 2025. He was 84.

Artie was born July 6, 1940, and grew up in the Landing section of Roxbury.

He was a proud Marine, a husband, a father and a loving devoted grandfather.

His family meant everything to him. Later in his life, he found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren.

Artie is survived by his wife, Anna (née Caruso); three sons, Scott of Stanhope, David of North Carolina and Jeffrey of Long Branch; a daughter, Leanne Schellhammer of Stanhope; and a stepson, Richard Scheuer of Colorado.

He was a proud “Poppy” to a massive family of 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Artie will always be remembered by his brother, Jack Stevens of Mount Arlington, and his sister, Patty King of Dunellen.