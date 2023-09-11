Augustus Stasche Jr.

Augustus W. Stasche Jr. of Sparta passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. He was 86.

Augustus was a member of Kiwanis, the Elks Club and Lake Mohawk Country Club and a past president of Lake Mohawk Golf Club.

He also was a former mayor and councilman in Byram Township.

Augustus is survived by his beloved wife, Alberta (nee Steigerwalt); his children, Virginia Heller, John Stasche, Cindy Taylor and Tracy Albarren; his sister, Louise; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.