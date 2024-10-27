Barbara Hansen

Barbara L. Hansen of Hamburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. She was 77.

Born in Newton to Earl and Irene (Czesnowski) Ross, Barbara was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

She attended Franklin High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education.

She was employed as a physical education teacher at the Sussex County Technical School in Sparta for 36 years before her retirement 12 years ago.

Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved granddaughters.

She was a loving mother to Michael Hansen; cherished grandmother to Samantha Hansen and Nadhya Morales; dear sister of Gail Hicks and her husband Eddie and James Ross. Barbara also leaves behind her nieces and nephews and many caring friends.

A visitation for Barbara will be held Friday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, with a service at 7:30 p.m. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Father John’s Animal House (www.fatherjohns.org).

