Barbara Liquori of Newton passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2024, after a long illness. She was 80.

Born in Jersey City, she grew up and lived many years in Bergen County. Barbara had also lived with her daughter Mia in Georgia for several years before moving back to Newton in 2021 to be with her other daughter April.

Daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Dalessio) Volpe, Barbara was a talented and award-winning artist, known for her poetry, portraits and landscape oil paintings.

A well-known and sought-after beautician, she had operated her own beauty salon for many years. Also, she had worked as a real-estate agent and property manager until her retirement.

Barbara adored her grandchildren, and they were the light of her life.

She loved gourmet cooking, especially spending time and taking care of her family. She also loved listening to classical music and opera and appreciated all of the arts.

Barbara was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Petrullo, Frances Ferrulli and Nancy Quatrocci, as well as her brother, James Volpe.

Survivors include her daughters, Mia McCorkle and April and her husband Stuart Levin; her son-in law, Thom McCorkle; her grandchildren, Ava Levin, James Thomas McCorkle III and Alyssa Levin; as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday Aug. 15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 8:30 p.m. in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. A graveside funeral will be held Friday Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. in the Holy Name Roman Catholic Cemetery, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to a favorite charity of choice.

Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com